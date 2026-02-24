Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crashes In Jharkhand's Simaria, Seven Dead

On 23 February 2026, an air ambulance en route from Ranchi to Delhi crashed in a forested area near Simaria in Jharkhand’s Chatra district. All seven people on board, including the patient, two pilots, a doctor, a paramedic, and two attendants, were killed.

The aircraft, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, lost contact with air traffic control approximately 20 minutes after takeoff from Ranchi airport at 7:11 pm. Search and rescue teams recovered all bodies from the crash site.