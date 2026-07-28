Strong 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kyushu, Tsunami Alert Issued

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s southern Kyushu region on 28 July 2026, with the epicentre located in Kumamoto prefecture. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres beneath the seabed at 4:29 pm local time. Emergency warnings were issued for several prefectures, and a tsunami advisory was announced for coastal areas. Power outages and rail service suspensions were reported, but no immediate casualties or major damage were confirmed.
According to Deccan Herald, the earthquake resulted in power loss for approximately 40,000 homes in the affected region. Rail operator JR Kyushu suspended its services, including high-speed bullet trains, as a precautionary measure. The Japanese government issued emergency earthquake warnings for Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, and Miyazaki prefectures, all located on Kyushu island.
As reported by Siasat, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) stated that the earthquake’s depth was 10 kilometres below the sea surface. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no risk of a tsunami beyond local Japanese coasts. No injuries or significant structural damage were immediately reported following the event.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the JMA issued a tsunami advisory for the Ariake Sea and Yatsushiro Sea coastal areas. Public broadcaster NHK reported that the tremors were strongly felt in Kumamoto Prefecture. The earthquake prompted authorities to urge residents in coastal regions to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks and tsunami waves.
“A tsunami warning for a wave measuring 1 metre (3.28 feet) was issued after the earthquake, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.”
As noted in an article by The Hindu, there were no reported irregularities at nuclear power stations in the affected area, according to Japan’s nuclear regulation authority. The region is part of the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” making it highly susceptible to seismic activity. Japan accounts for about 20% of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or higher.
Further details indicated that companies such as Sony and TSMC, which have facilities in the region, were assessing the situation. Sony confirmed it was checking for any impact, while TSMC had not immediately responded to inquiries regarding their operations.
Emergency response teams were mobilised following the quake to monitor aftershocks and ensure public safety. The Japanese Meteorological Agency continued to provide updates as the situation developed.
Local authorities maintained heightened alertness as the risk of aftershocks persisted in the hours after the initial tremor. Residents were advised to follow official guidance and remain prepared for further seismic activity.
“Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, with a tremor occurring at least every five minutes.”
Regional infrastructure, including power and transportation, was gradually being restored as conditions stabilised in the aftermath of the earthquake. Authorities continued to monitor the situation and provide support to affected communities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.