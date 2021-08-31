Regret Not Participating in 2018 J&K Panchayat Polls: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) President and Lok Sabha member Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday, 31 August, said that he regretted that his party did not contest the panchayat polls in 2018.

Dr Abdullah was speaking at the parliamentary outreach programme on Tuesday where J&K Lt governor Manoj Sinha was also present.

"I regret that my party did not participate in the Panchayat polls," the NC president said. He said it is the politicians who stand with the country and who are targeted by the terrorists.

"It is for the country to protect them", he asserted.