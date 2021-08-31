Regret Not Participating in 2018 J&K Panchayat Polls: Farooq Abdullah
Farooq Abdullah hoped J&K would soon have an elected government which will make government officials answerable.
National Conference (NC) President and Lok Sabha member Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday, 31 August, said that he regretted that his party did not contest the panchayat polls in 2018.
Dr Abdullah was speaking at the parliamentary outreach programme on Tuesday where J&K Lt governor Manoj Sinha was also present.
"I regret that my party did not participate in the Panchayat polls," the NC president said. He said it is the politicians who stand with the country and who are targeted by the terrorists.
"It is for the country to protect them", he asserted.
Dr Abdullah alleged that government officials do not take phone calls of the general public.
"It is as if some ghost is hanging over them," he said while asking the Lt Governor to impress upon government officials that they are public servants and are answerable to the people.
He hoped that J&K would soon have an elected government, which will make government officials answerable.
The National Conference did not participate in the Panchayat elections held in September 2018 while the party boycotted the block development council (BDC) polls held in 2019 when the state was turned to a Union Territory and its special status was taken away.
