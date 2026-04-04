Jaipur: Hundreds Fall Sick After Sewage Allegedly Mixed With Drinking Water

Hundreds of residents in the Sushilpura area of Jaipur have fallen ill in recent days after sewage water reportedly mixed with the drinking water supply in Ward 45. Symptoms reported by affected individuals include vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea, weakness, and stomach ache. Many families have had to rely on water tankers or purchase bottled water due to the contamination. The incident follows a similar crisis that occurred in Indore earlier this year.