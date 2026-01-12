Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalised At AIIMS After Unconsciousness Episodes

Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Vice President of India, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on 12 January 2026. The 74-year-old experienced two episodes of unconsciousness on 10 January. Medical officials advised hospitalisation for further evaluation, including an MRI. Dhankhar had previously resigned from his post citing health reasons and has had limited public appearances since then. No official statement has been released by his family regarding his current condition.