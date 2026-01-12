Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalised At AIIMS After Unconsciousness Episodes

Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Vice President of India, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on 12 January 2026. The 74-year-old experienced two episodes of unconsciousness on 10 January. Medical officials advised hospitalisation for further evaluation, including an MRI. Dhankhar had previously resigned from his post citing health reasons and has had limited public appearances since then. No official statement has been released by his family regarding his current condition.
According to Hindustan Times, Dhankhar lost consciousness twice over the weekend, prompting his admission to AIIMS. Officials stated that the incidents occurred when he went to the washroom, and doctors recommended immediate medical evaluation. The hospital is conducting a series of tests, including an MRI, to determine the cause of the episodes.
As reported by The Indian Express, Dhankhar’s health has been a concern in the past, with previous instances of blacking out during public events in locations such as the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Delhi. Officials confirmed that his resignation as Vice President on 21 July 2025 was due to health grounds, and he has since maintained a low public profile.
As highlighted by Amar Ujala, Dhankhar was at AIIMS for a routine checkup when doctors, considering his recent health episodes, advised him to be admitted for observation and further tests. The report also notes that this is not the first time he has experienced such health issues, referencing similar incidents during his tenure as Vice President.
Officials confirmed that Dhankhar’s two bouts of unconsciousness occurred on 10 January, and he was subsequently taken to AIIMS for a checkup. Doctors insisted on his admission for comprehensive tests, including neurological assessments. The medical team is closely monitoring his condition and will determine further treatment based on test results.
“Today, he had gone to AIIMS for a checkup when the doctors insisted that he should get admitted for tests,” an official said.
Medical staff are expected to conduct an MRI as part of the ongoing assessment following reports from hospital officials. The exact cause of the unconsciousness episodes has not yet been disclosed, and updates on his health status are awaited from the hospital authorities.
Dhankhar’s previous health incidents, including blackouts at public events, have been documented as details emerged from officials familiar with his medical history. His resignation from the Vice President’s office was attributed to ongoing health concerns, and he has since refrained from participating in major public functions.
There has been no official statement from Dhankhar or his family regarding his current medical status as updates continue to be awaited from AIIMS and government officials.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.