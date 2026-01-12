ISRO’s PSLV-C62 Failure: Technical Setback and Its Broader Implications

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s PSLV-C62 mission, launched on 12 January 2026 from Sriharikota, encountered a critical anomaly during the third stage, resulting in mission failure. This marked the second consecutive failure for the PSLV series, following the unsuccessful PSLV-C61 mission in May 2025.

The PSLV-C62 was intended to deploy the EOS-N1 satellite and 14 co-passenger satellites into a sun-synchronous orbit, but the anomaly prevented successful completion of the mission.