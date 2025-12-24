ISRO Successfully Launches BlueBird Block-2 Satellite on Heaviest Rocket

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite aboard its heaviest rocket, the LVM3-M6, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on 24 December 2025. The launch took place at 8:55 am, marking a significant achievement for ISRO as this mission is part of a commercial agreement with US-based AST SpaceMobile.
The BlueBird Block-2 satellite, weighing 6,100 kg, is designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones globally. This mission is particularly notable as it represents the heaviest payload ever launched by ISRO's LVM3 rocket, surpassing the previous record of 4,400 kg set by the CMS-03 satellite, as reported by Indian Express.
According to the report, the BlueBird Block-2 satellite is part of a global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation aimed at providing direct-to-mobile connectivity. This innovative approach allows users to access 4G and 5G services without the need for specialized equipment, thus expanding internet access to remote areas, as outlined in the report from Deccan Herald.
The mission is a testament to ISRO's growing capabilities in the commercial space sector, showcasing its ability to handle large payloads efficiently.
The LVM3-M6 rocket, also known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III, stands 43.5 meters tall and is equipped with two solid rocket boosters. This launch marks the ninth flight of the LVM3 rocket and the third commercial mission, as stated in the report from The Hindu.
ISRO's chairman, V Narayanan, was present at the launch site, emphasizing the importance of this mission for India's position in the global space market. The successful deployment of the BlueBird Block-2 satellite is expected to enhance ISRO's reputation as a reliable launch service provider, as noted earlier by Hindustan Times.
This launch is not only a technical achievement but also a strategic move for ISRO, as it aims to increase its share in the global satellite launch market.
The BlueBird Block-2 satellite is part of a larger constellation that will enable seamless connectivity for users worldwide, thus positioning ISRO as a key player in the commercial space sector, the publication further reported.
In addition to its commercial implications, the mission also serves as a test of ISRO's capabilities to execute complex launches with heavy payloads. The LVM3 rocket has previously been used for significant missions, including the Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 lunar missions, as the report noted.
As the satellite is expected to reach its designated orbit approximately 15 minutes after launch, this mission highlights ISRO's advancements in satellite technology and launch capabilities. The BlueBird Block-2 satellite's deployment is anticipated to revolutionize mobile connectivity, particularly in underserved regions, according to the report from Indian Express.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.