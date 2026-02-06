Islamabad Mosque Blast Kills 15, Injures Dozens During Friday Prayers

An explosion occurred at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, during Friday prayers on 6 February 2026. The blast resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, with emergency services and police responding immediately. The incident took place at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of the capital. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact nature of the explosion, and investigations are ongoing to determine whether it was a suicide attack or a planted device.
According to Financial Express, at least 15 people were killed and over 80 injured in the blast. Police official Zafar Iqbal stated that several victims were transported to hospitals, but the precise death toll was still being verified at the time of reporting. Forensic teams have been deployed to ascertain the cause of the explosion.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the explosion occurred outside the religious centre during Friday prayers, affecting the minority Shia community. Police and rescue officials reached the site promptly and began rescue operations. The spokesperson for Islamabad Police, Taqi Jawad, confirmed that authorities were still determining whether the blast was caused by a suicide bomber or a planted explosive.
As highlighted by Deutsche Welle, police expressed concerns about casualties but did not provide a specific number initially. The mosque, located in Islamabad's Tarlai area, was identified as the site of the explosion. Reports from local media indicated that at least 10 people had been killed, with over a dozen injured, while other agencies cited higher figures.
As noted in an article by Deccan Herald, the explosion led to the declaration of an emergency at local hospitals, including the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Polyclinic. Injured individuals were transferred to these facilities for treatment. Police and rescue services initiated operations at the scene, and the area was secured to facilitate medical and forensic response.
"We have shifted several people to hospitals. I can't say how many are dead at this moment, but yes people have died," police official Zafar Iqbal stated, as quoted by multiple sources.
Local coverage confirmed that the emergency response included both police and rescue teams, who began operations immediately after the blast. The injured were taken to major hospitals, and authorities declared an emergency to manage the influx of patients. The exact number of injured continued to be updated as more information became available.
Police spokespersons reiterated that the type of explosion was still under investigation as details emerged. Forensic teams were tasked with determining whether the device was planted or if it was a suicide attack, and no group had claimed responsibility at the time of reporting.
Rescue operations continued throughout the day following reports of additional casualties and the need for urgent medical attention. The authorities maintained a security presence at the site to prevent further incidents and to assist with the ongoing investigation.
"The nature of the blast is not clear, and authorities are trying to determine whether it was a suicide attack or a planted bomb," Islamabad Police Spokesperson Taqi Jawad said, as cited by several news outlets.
Emergency protocols were activated at major hospitals as coverage revealed the scale of the incident. Medical teams worked to stabilise the injured, and law enforcement agencies continued to secure the area and collect evidence for the ongoing investigation.
