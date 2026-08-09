Mojtaba Khamenei Appears In Undated Video Released By Iran Amid Health Rumours

Iran’s semi-official Mehr News agency has released an undated video of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. The video surfaced days after widespread reports suggested that Khamenei’s health was in a critical state. Since assuming the role of Supreme Leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in February 2026, Mojtaba Khamenei had not made any public appearances, fueling speculation about his condition.
According to The Indian Express, the 12-second video shows Mojtaba Khamenei in discussion with advisers and officials, appearing calm and in good health. The agency did not disclose the date or location of the recording, and this marks the first time such footage of the Supreme Leader has been released since the US-Iran war began earlier this year.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the video’s authenticity and timing remain unverified. The footage shows Mojtaba Khamenei sitting and conversing with several men, with no clear indication of when it was filmed. The release follows persistent rumours, including claims from Israeli media and opposition sources, that Khamenei was in an “extremely critical condition.”
As highlighted by Scroll, Mojtaba Khamenei’s rise to the position of Supreme Leader came after the death of his father in US-Israeli strikes. His background includes military service in the elite Habib ibn Mazahir al-Asadi Battalion, and his leadership is viewed within the context of Iran’s historical emphasis on sovereignty and resistance to foreign intervention.
Footage circulated widely on social media, with some users questioning its recency and authenticity. Reports cited by IranWire and other outlets claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei had not met with cabinet members since the strikes that killed his father, and that his health was “critical.” Reuters reported that he suffered severe facial injuries in the same attack and is undergoing treatment.
“We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon,” a source quoted by The Jerusalem Post stated, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding his condition.
Analysis showed that since taking office, Mojtaba Khamenei has not delivered any televised address, with only a few letters attributed to him being published through official channels. The absence of public appearances and official statements has contributed to ongoing speculation about his ability to carry out his duties as details emerged.
Coverage revealed that Iranian authorities have not confirmed any illness, hospitalisation, or change in Khamenei’s capacity to lead. The release of the video is seen as an attempt to counter rumours and demonstrate continuity in leadership, especially as Iran faces ongoing negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz and regional pressures amid conflicting narratives.
Reporting indicated that Mojtaba Khamenei’s absence from his father’s funeral and other public events has been noted by both domestic and international observers. Some sources described a brief meeting between President Masoud Pezeshkian and Khamenei in a secret location, where the president was not allowed to see his face or shake hands according to sources.
“No official confirmation has come from Tehran regarding any illness, hospitalisation, or change in Khamenei's ability to carry out his duties,” noted one agency, underscoring the lack of independent verification.
At the end of the week, the situation remains unclear, with the undated video providing limited reassurance. The true state of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s health and his capacity to govern continue to be subjects of speculation as uncertainty persists.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.