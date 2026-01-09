Dozens Dead in Iran as Anti-Khamenei Protests Escalate Amid Economic Crisis

Protests in Iran, which began on 28 December 2025 over the declining value of the rial and rising inflation, have expanded nationwide. Demonstrations have occurred in all 31 provinces, with major gatherings in Tehran and other cities.
The unrest, now in its twelfth day, has resulted in dozens of deaths and thousands of arrests. Iranian authorities have imposed a nationwide internet blackout and accused foreign actors of inciting violence. The protests are the largest since the 2022 Mahsa Amini demonstrations.
According to The Hindu, Iranian state media broke its silence by attributing the violence to “terrorist agents” from the United States and Israel, claiming they set fires to vehicles and public property. The report acknowledged casualties but did not provide specific figures. State officials have warned of severe consequences for those deemed to be acting against the Islamic Republic.
As reported by The Indian Express, the protests have seen thousands march peacefully, chanting slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and calling for the return of exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. Verified videos show demonstrators dismantling surveillance cameras and, in some areas, facing live fire. Human rights groups have documented dozens of deaths, including children, and thousands of arrests.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the government enforced an internet shutdown and restricted international phone calls. Exiled opposition figure Reza Pahlavi called for continued demonstrations, while U.S. President Donald Trump warned of intervention if protesters were harmed. Iranian state media reiterated claims of foreign interference, and at least 42 people have been reported killed since the protests began.
As coverage revealed, protesters have toppled statues, including that of Qassem Soleimani, and set buildings ablaze. Demonstrations have spread to 348 locations, with university students playing a significant role. The protests have been marked by chants demanding the end of clerical rule and the return of the monarchy.
“The evidence shows that the scope of the crackdown is becoming more violent and more extensive every day,” said Iran Human Rights Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, as cited by rights groups.
Attribution from reporting indicated that the protests are the broadest since Mahsa Amini’s death, with at least 38 killed and over 2,200 detained. Demonstrations have reached rural towns and major cities, and merchants have closed shops in solidarity. The protests remain largely leaderless, though calls from exiled figures have influenced participation.
Economic factors have played a central role, as details emerged. Inflation has exceeded 52%, and the rial has fallen to record lows. The government’s recent economic reforms, including ending subsidies and providing cash transfers, have not quelled public anger. The protests have taken on a distinctly anti-regime character, with widespread calls for systemic change.
Violent confrontations between protesters and security forces have been reported in over 100 cities, according to updates. Security forces have used live ammunition and tear gas, resulting in at least 34 protesters and four security personnel killed, and more than 2,200 arrests. President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for restraint, but the judiciary has warned of rapid prosecution for those deemed “rioters.”
“Those who carry firearms, knives and machetes and who attack police stations and military sites are rioters, and we must distinguish protesters from rioters,” stated Vice-President Mohammad Jafar Qaempanah.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.