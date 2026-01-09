Dozens Dead in Iran as Anti-Khamenei Protests Escalate Amid Economic Crisis

Protests in Iran, which began on 28 December 2025 over the declining value of the rial and rising inflation, have expanded nationwide. Demonstrations have occurred in all 31 provinces, with major gatherings in Tehran and other cities.

The unrest, now in its twelfth day, has resulted in dozens of deaths and thousands of arrests. Iranian authorities have imposed a nationwide internet blackout and accused foreign actors of inciting violence. The protests are the largest since the 2022 Mahsa Amini demonstrations.