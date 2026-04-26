Iran Departs Islamabad Without US Talks, Envoys’ Visit Cancelled

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed Islamabad on 25 April 2026 without holding any direct or indirect talks with United States envoys. The planned second round of US-Iran negotiations in Pakistan did not take place, and shortly after Araghchi’s exit, US President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of his envoys’ visit to Islamabad. Both sides cited unresolved differences and questioned each other’s seriousness about diplomacy.
According to The Hindu, Araghchi left Islamabad after meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, but without engaging with the US delegation. The Iranian foreign ministry stated that part of Araghchi’s delegation returned to Tehran for consultations, while Araghchi himself proceeded to Oman as part of a regional tour.
As reported by Hindustan Times, President Donald Trump confirmed the cancellation of the US envoys’ trip, stating, “If they want to talk, all they have to do is call.” Trump cited excessive travel and insufficient progress as reasons for halting the planned Islamabad meeting, adding that the US would not resume war with Iran despite the diplomatic setback.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Araghchi described his discussions in Pakistan as “fruitful” but reiterated uncertainty about Washington’s commitment to diplomacy. He indicated that Iran would continue to use intermediaries for any future exchanges, and that no direct talks with the US were scheduled during his visit.
Statements from US officials revealed that Trump viewed the trip as unproductive, emphasizing, “We have all the cards, they have none.” He also noted that Iran had submitted a revised proposal after the cancellation, but it still did not meet US expectations. Trump maintained that the US remains open to talks if Iran initiates contact.
“Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership.’ Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call,” Trump wrote on social media.
Coverage revealed that the Iranian delegation’s departure ended hopes for a second round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad. The previous round, held on 11 and 12 April, lasted nearly 20 hours but concluded without agreement, with Iran’s nuclear programme and control over the Strait of Hormuz remaining key points of contention.
Diplomatic sources indicated following the cancellation that the US envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, would not travel to Islamabad. Trump’s direct message to a reporter in Islamabad, urging her to “Come home!!!”, underscored the abrupt end to the diplomatic initiative.
Iranian officials reiterated at the conclusion of the Islamabad visit that any future talks would be indirect, with Pakistani officials acting as intermediaries. Araghchi stated that Iran would continue to engage with Pakistan’s mediation efforts “until a result is achieved,” but questioned whether the US was “truly serious about diplomacy.”
“Shared Iran’s position concerning workable framework to permanently end the war. Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy,” Araghchi posted after leaving Islamabad.
Indirect contacts between Tehran and Washington remain stalled, and no new date for talks has been announced as details emerged. Both sides continue to signal willingness for dialogue, but substantive differences persist over nuclear and regional security issues.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.