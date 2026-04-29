BCCI Seeks Explanation From RR Captain Riyan Parag Over Viral Vape Video

Riyan Parag, captain of Rajasthan Royals, was seen in a viral video apparently vaping inside the team’s dressing room during the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. The incident occurred during the 16th over of Rajasthan’s chase, shortly after Parag was dismissed for 29 runs off 16 balls. The footage, captured by live broadcast cameras, quickly spread on social media, prompting widespread debate and raising questions about player conduct and compliance with Indian law.
According to Hindustan Times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken note of the incident and will seek an explanation from Parag before deciding on any further action. A BCCI official confirmed that vaping is not permitted and that the matter will be reviewed internally after receiving Parag’s response.
As reported by The Indian Express, the BCCI’s disciplinary process has been triggered, but no official announcement regarding punishment has been made. The board’s position is to first review Parag’s explanation before determining the next steps, with the incident moving beyond social media debate into formal inquiry.
Footage circulated widely online, showing Parag holding what appeared to be a vape device. The timing of the incident, immediately after his dismissal, intensified scrutiny on the young captain, who has struggled for consistency this season. The BCCI maintains strict behavioural guidelines, and the use of tobacco or similar products in dressing rooms is generally prohibited.
Legal implications have also come to the fore as coverage revealed that the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, bans the production, sale, purchase, import, export, and advertisement of e-cigarettes in India. Violations can result in imprisonment and substantial fines, making the incident more than a breach of stadium regulations.
“We will be seeking an explanation from Riyan on this issue, as vaping is not allowed. Depending on his explanation, the IPL will take further course of action,” a BCCI official stated.
Privacy concerns have also been raised following reports that IPL captains had previously flagged the issue of cameras in dressing rooms to the BCCI. The debate now extends to whether live broadcasts should show dressing room footage, especially when players expect privacy.
In the aftermath, scrutiny has increased on Rajasthan Royals, who were previously involved in another protocol breach when team manager Romi Bhinder was fined ₹1 lakh for using a mobile phone in the dugout. Analysis showed that repeated breaches have placed the franchise under additional observation by league authorities.
Parag’s on-field performance has also been under discussion. Statements from the player after the match indicated that he was focused on team performance, dismissing external concerns about the middle order as “outside noise.”
“The concerns were apart from us, was from everyone else. Everyone watching, everyone commentating. That was their concerns, not our concerns. We trust our players and their abilities a lot,” Parag said.
Head coach Kumar Sangakkara commented on Parag’s contribution, describing his 29-run innings as crucial in regaining momentum for the team. Further remarks from Sangakkara highlighted the collective effort of the team in their successful chase against Punjab Kings.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.