Violence In Assam's Kokrajhar After Mob Kills Man Over Cattle Theft Suspicion

Violent clashes broke out in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on 20 January 2026, resulting in the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the suspension of internet and mobile data services across the district.
The unrest followed a fatal incident involving members of the Bodo and tribal communities, leading to heightened tensions and law enforcement measures to prevent further escalation. Voice calls and fixed-line broadband services remained operational during the suspension period.
According to The Hindu, the violence began after a vehicle carrying three Bodo individuals struck two tribal persons at Mansingh Road under the Karigaon outpost.
In retaliation, the three Bodo passengers were assaulted by local tribal villagers, and their vehicle was set on fire. One person died as a result of the incident, prompting further unrest in the area.
On the following day, both Bodo and tribal groups blocked the National Highway near the Karigaon outpost, burned tyres, and set several houses and a government office ablaze. The Karigaon police outpost was also attacked as coverage revealed. The authorities responded by deploying the RAF to restore order and prevent additional violence.
The Assam Home Department decided to suspend internet and mobile data services in Kokrajhar district, citing concerns that social media and online platforms could be used to spread inflammatory messages and rumours. The suspension was described as a temporary measure, with no specified end date at the time of announcement at the end of the official statement.
“Apprehending that social media and Internet may be used to further spread inflammatory messages and rumours, the Home Department has suspended Internet/mobile data service of all mobile service providers temporarily in the entire district until further orders.”
