COVID Spread Low Now; Don’t Postpone, Cancel CA Exams: ICAI to SC 

It further emphasised that CA exams are professional examinations that ought not to be equated with CBSE or state Board examinations for Class 10 or 12.

"The ICAI has no vested interest in holding or not holding the examinations. The only interest for ICAI is to safeguard the interest of the aspiring CAs, ensuring that the exams are held at the most appropriate and conducive time,” the note added.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Monday adjourned the hearing on the petitions on the upcoming CA exam, 2021. The bench, also comprising Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose, asked ICAI to respond by Tuesday on suggestions made by petitioners in three separate writ petitions, seeking moderation in the standard operation procedure issued for the 5 July examination.