'Whatever Happened, Happend...': Accused After Indore MBA Student Murder

An MBA student was found murdered in Indore on 14 February 2026. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, had been reported missing by her family after she failed to return home. Her body was discovered in a rented room, and the accused, identified as Piyush Dhamnotiya, was subsequently arrested in Mumbai. Police have initiated a detailed investigation, including forensic analysis and digital evidence review.
According to The Indian Express, the accused and the victim had been in a relationship since September. On 10 February 2026, the victim visited the accused at his rented accommodation, where police allege she was strangled to death. The family filed a missing person report the following day, and the body was located after a neighbour reported a foul smell.
Police stated that the accused fled to Mumbai immediately after the incident as the investigation progressed. The accused was apprehended in Mumbai and brought back to Indore for questioning. During interactions with the media, he responded to questions about the crime by saying, “Nothing happened. Whatever has happened has happened; leave it now.”
Investigators have indicated that the relationship between the accused and the victim had become strained, with jealousy and conflict cited as contributing factors following police interviews. Both families reportedly opposed the relationship, and marriage had become a point of contention. Police believe the accused’s behaviour had grown increasingly volatile during the months leading up to the incident.
“He was jealous of her speaking to other men,” a senior police officer said, adding, “The accused was incensed that she was in touch with a former boyfriend and also had several male friends. He wanted her to just talk to him and nobody else.”
On the day of the incident, the victim’s father dropped her at the collectorate for a routine administrative task. She later informed her sister she would attend a birthday party and return by 11 pm. Police allege that after consuming alcohol, the accused confronted the victim, and the situation escalated, resulting in her death as confirmed by investigators.
Forensic analysis is underway on physical evidence, including a rope and knife fragments recovered from the scene. Digital evidence is also being examined, as police have stated that the accused recorded and leaked explicit videos of the victim after her death according to official statements. One of the videos was reportedly uploaded to a college WhatsApp group, prompting concern among faculty and students.
The victim’s family has called for the death penalty for the accused, citing the nature of the crime and the actions taken after the murder. Police continue to collect evidence and prepare a detailed chargesheet, with further investigation ongoing as the case develops.
“He has no guilt,” a relative of the woman said. “Piyush was missing while the whole family was under deep depression. He deserves the death penalty.”
Authorities have stated that all digital and forensic evidence will be included in the final report. The accused remains in custody as the legal process continues with further updates expected.
