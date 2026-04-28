Indonesia Train Collision Leaves 14 Dead, Dozens Injured; Rescue Efforts Ongoing

A collision between a long-distance train and a commuter train occurred late on 27 April 2026 in Bekasi, just outside Jakarta, Indonesia. The incident resulted in 14 fatalities and at least 84 injuries, according to official statements. Rescue operations continued into the following day as emergency personnel worked to extricate survivors trapped in the wreckage. The crash caused significant damage to several train carriages, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.
According to The Guardian, the collision happened when a commuter train stopped at Bekasi Timur station was struck from behind by a long-distance train. The commuter train had reportedly come to a halt after being clipped by a taxi at a level crossing. All fatalities and injuries were among the passengers of the commuter train, while all 240 passengers on the long-distance train were safely evacuated.
As reported by Hindustan Times, rescue workers used specialized extrication equipment to free those pinned inside the mangled carriages. The head of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency, Mohammad Syafii, described the process as delicate, stating, “We needed to involve personnel with certain skills to perform a measured extrication. There are some victims who are alive to this minute and we’re hoping to extricate them, but they’re still pinned by the train material.”
As highlighted by BBC, local media broadcast images of passengers being treated on medical trolleys and rescuers working to cut through the wreckage. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes at the site, with some people screaming as the trains collided and others witnessing numerous injuries. The accident occurred when the long-distance train crashed into the women-only carriage at the rear of the stationary commuter train.
Reporting indicated that the evacuation process was ongoing throughout the night, with rescue workers calling for oxygen cylinders and ambulances lining up at the scene. The Jakarta search and rescue agency confirmed that significant damage had been caused to several carriages, and that extrication equipment was being used to free trapped victims.
“There was no time to get out, and everyone ended up piled up inside the train, crushed on top of one another. I don’t know how the person underneath me is doing,” said one survivor, Sausan Sarifah, from her hospital bed.
Coverage revealed that the women-only carriage, a common feature to prevent harassment, bore the brunt of the impact. All victims were from the commuter train, and officials confirmed that the long-distance train’s passengers were unharmed. The Jakarta Police Chief, Asep Edi Suheri, stated that an investigation into the cause of the accident was underway.
Further details emerged as details emerged regarding the involvement of a taxi, which had stopped on the tracks and was subsequently struck by the commuter train, leading to the fatal collision. The taxi operator confirmed its vehicle’s involvement and stated it was cooperating with authorities.
Additional information following reports indicated that Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) is leading the investigation. President Prabowo Subianto visited the injured in hospital and announced plans to construct a flyover near the tracks to address traffic congestion and improve safety.
“The doctor told us to be patient, there are many whose condition is worse than my sister-in-law’s,” said Eva Chairista, who was waiting for news of a relative injured in the crash.
Rescue operations continued throughout the day, with military, fire brigade, national search and rescue agency, and Red Cross personnel participating in the efforts. The last major train accident in Indonesia occurred in January 2024, resulting in four deaths and dozens of injuries, highlighting ongoing concerns about rail safety in the country.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.