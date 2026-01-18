IndiGo Delhi-Bagdogra Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bomb Threat

An IndiGo Airlines flight traveling from Delhi to Bagdogra was forced to make an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on the morning of 18 January 2026 after a bomb threat was received.
The aircraft was carrying 222 passengers, including eight infants, along with two pilots and five crew members.
All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and security protocols were immediately activated. The law and order situation at the airport remained normal and under control, according to officials.
According to The Hindu, Air Traffic Control received information about the bomb threat at approximately 8:46 am. The IndiGo flight, numbered 6E-6650, was diverted and landed safely at Lucknow airport at 9:17 am.
The aircraft was then parked in an isolation bay as a precautionary measure, and bomb disposal squads, security agencies, and airport authorities began a thorough security check of the plane.
During the initial inspection, a handwritten note on a tissue paper with the words "Plane mein bomb" was discovered, as details emerged from the ongoing investigation.
The authorities have stated that further investigation and necessary legal action are underway, and the safety of all individuals on board was ensured throughout the process.
Officials confirmed that the aircraft was immediately moved to an isolated area of the airport to facilitate a comprehensive security sweep. Following reports, the Lucknow police commissionerate issued a press statement confirming the discovery of the note and the ongoing investigation into the incident.
The authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the origin of the threat and to identify any individuals responsible, as information was confirmed by officials at the scene.
Security protocols for bomb threats were strictly followed, and the incident did not result in any disruption to other airport operations.
Authorities have not released further details regarding the source of the bomb threat or the progress of the investigation at this time. The safety and security of passengers remain the top priority, as officials reiterated in their statements following the incident.
