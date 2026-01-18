IndiGo Delhi-Bagdogra Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bomb Threat

An IndiGo Airlines flight traveling from Delhi to Bagdogra was forced to make an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on the morning of 18 January 2026 after a bomb threat was received.

The aircraft was carrying 222 passengers, including eight infants, along with two pilots and five crew members.

All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and security protocols were immediately activated. The law and order situation at the airport remained normal and under control, according to officials.