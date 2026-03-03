Iran War Crisis: Repatriation Efforts On Amid Reports of Indians Killed, Missing

At least three Indian nationals have been confirmed killed in incidents linked to the ongoing Iran war, with additional reports of missing persons and casualties among the Indian diaspora. The fatalities include crew members on merchant vessels attacked near Oman and a student of Indian descent shot dead in the United States. Families of those missing or stranded in conflict zones remain anxious as evacuation efforts continue.
According to Hindustan Times, three Indian nationals lost their lives in Iranian attacks on two merchant vessels in the waters off Oman. One Indian was killed in a drone boat attack on a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, while two others died as crew members of the Palau-flagged oil tanker Skylight near Oman's Musandam peninsula. The attacks occurred over the weekend as hostilities escalated in the region.
Efforts to repatriate stranded Indians are ongoing as relief flights have been arranged from the Middle East to major Indian cities. Airlines such as Emirates, Etihad, and IndiGo have operated special services to bring back Indian nationals from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Jeddah. However, some routes remain suspended, and several Indians are still reported missing or unable to return due to ongoing airspace restrictions.
In a separate incident in the United States, details emerged of a student of Indian descent, Savitha Shan, who was killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas. The attack, which also resulted in another fatality and 14 injuries, is being investigated as a possible reaction to the Iran war. The shooter, identified as Ndiaga Diagne, was reportedly wearing symbols associated with Iran, and US law enforcement agencies are treating the case as potentially linked to terrorism.
"Officials identified Savitha Shan on Monday as one of the two dead in the shooting early Sunday morning in Austin that also injured 14 others."
Additional casualties among Indians have not been confirmed in the main conflict zones, but coverage revealed that the overall death toll in the region continues to rise. In Iran, at least 555 people have been killed, including 180 in Minab when a girls' school was struck. There are no verified reports of Indian nationals among the civilian casualties in Iran or Israel at this time.
Flight disruptions and airspace closures have left many Indians stranded across West Asia as reporting indicated. Relief operations are ongoing, with Indian authorities coordinating with airlines and foreign governments to facilitate the safe return of citizens. The Maharashtra government has also launched an emergency WhatsApp helpline for residents stranded in the region.
Amid the crisis, analysis showed that the conflict's rapid escalation has increased risks for civilians and foreign nationals, including Indians, in affected areas. The Indian government continues to monitor the situation and has urged citizens to remain vigilant and follow official advisories.
"Several Indians continued to be stranded in the conflict-ridden regions, including Iran, Israel, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as families grew 'tense' over the escalating tensions in the Middle East."
There have been no official statements confirming additional Indian fatalities or missing persons beyond those already reported. The situation remains fluid, and authorities are expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.