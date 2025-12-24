Indian National Himanshi Khurana Killed In Toronto, Partner on the Run

A 30-year-old Indian national, Himanshi Khurana, was found dead inside a residence in Toronto, Canada, on 20 December 2025. Toronto Police classified the death as a homicide and have identified Abdul Ghafoori, 32, as the primary suspect. Authorities have issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on a charge of first-degree murder.
The Indian consulate in Toronto has confirmed Khurana’s identity and is providing assistance to her family.
According to Hindustan Times, the Indian consulate expressed deep shock and condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms. Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto.” The consulate added that it is in close coordination with local authorities to support the bereaved family.
As reported by The Indian Express, Toronto Police responded to a missing person call at 10:41 pm on 19 December 2025 in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area. The next morning, officers located Khurana deceased inside a residence. The homicide and missing persons unit is leading the investigation, and the case marks Toronto’s 40th homicide of 2025.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, police have stated that the victim and suspect were in an intimate partner relationship. Authorities have released images of both the victim and the suspect, appealing to the public for information on Ghafoori’s whereabouts. A Toronto Police spokesperson said, “We have released an image of the suspect, and that is out there, and we’re appealing to the public, if anybody would happen to know where this man is, to please call police.”
“The Consulate has been in close touch on the matter over the past few days, and all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with local authorities.”
The report noted, the charge of first-degree murder in Canada carries a mandatory life sentence without parole if premeditation and intent are proven. Police have not released further details regarding the motive or the current status of the search for the suspect as of 24 December 2025.
Reported earlier, the victim was described as a Toronto-based digital creator who had studied in Delhi. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa and the consulate in Toronto are coordinating with Canadian authorities to ensure all possible support for the family.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian-origin woman in Toronto. The High Commission is closely coordinating with local authorities and providing all possible support to the bereaved family.”
Mentioned in the report, police have urged anyone with information about Abdul Ghafoori’s location to contact Toronto Police or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers. No further updates on the suspect’s apprehension have been released as of the latest reports.
