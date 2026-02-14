Indian UC Berkeley Student From Karnataka Missing In California

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student at the University of California, Berkeley, has been reported missing in California. He was last seen on 10 February 2026 in the 1700 block of Dwight Way, Berkeley. His backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood. Authorities, the Indian consulate, and the local community are actively searching for him, and police have urged anyone with information to come forward.