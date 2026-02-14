Indian UC Berkeley Student From Karnataka Missing In California

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student at the University of California, Berkeley, has been reported missing in California. He was last seen on 10 February 2026 in the 1700 block of Dwight Way, Berkeley. His backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood. Authorities, the Indian consulate, and the local community are actively searching for him, and police have urged anyone with information to come forward.
According to The Hindu, Saketh Sreenivasaiah hails from Karnataka and was pursuing a postgraduate degree at UC Berkeley. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has expressed deep concern and is in contact with both the family and local authorities to assist in the search efforts. Police described Saketh as approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 73 kilograms, with short black hair and brown eyes.
As reported by The News Minute, the search operation is focused in the East Bay area, particularly near Lake Anza, with the Berkeley Police Department coordinating with the East Bay Regional Park District. Saketh was last seen on Tuesday, and his disappearance has drawn significant attention from the Indian diplomatic mission in the United States. He was pursuing a Master’s degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and previously graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the Berkeley Police Department has classified Saketh as an at-risk missing person. A search is underway near Lake Anza, and a photograph of Saketh has been circulated online to aid in identification. His roommate, Baneet Singh, has publicly appealed for information, stating, “It’s a hard time for us right now, please provide any information that could help.”
Saketh’s roommate stated, “Saketh Sreenivasaiah has been missing since Monday the 9th, last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley hills. If anyone of my connects knows people in the area who has seen him recently, please reach out to me with any information.”
Further details confirm that Saketh is considered at-risk, and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco has reiterated its commitment to supporting the family and working with US authorities. The police have asked the public to share any leads or information that could assist in locating him.
Efforts to locate Saketh have intensified as the search continues in the Berkeley area, with law enforcement and the Indian consulate maintaining regular communication with his family. The case remains a priority for both local and international authorities.
Community members have been urged to remain vigilant as appeals for information are ongoing, and anyone with knowledge of Saketh’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact local law enforcement immediately.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.