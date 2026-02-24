Indian Students In Ireland Targeted After Pantry Queue Photo

Indian students at the University of Galway in Ireland have faced a wave of racist attacks online after a photograph of a queue outside the Speir student pantry went viral. The image, taken early in the morning, showed students waiting quietly for food assistance.
The situation escalated on social media, where several users made unsubstantiated claims about the nationality of those in the queue and questioned their right to be in Ireland.
According to Financial Express, the controversy began after a media report highlighted the increasing demand at the student-run pantry. The photo was widely circulated, and some social media accounts alleged, without evidence, that over 90% of the students in the queue were Indian nationals. These posts quickly shifted the conversation from food insecurity to immigration and visa policies.
Online commentators accused Indian students of "gaming the system" by using the pantry, despite the requirement for international students to demonstrate financial self-sufficiency for their visas. Coverage revealed that some users went further, making xenophobic remarks and generalising about Indian students' behaviour in Ireland and other countries.
Student groups and other social media users responded by condemning the racist comments. In the middle of the debate, analysis showed that many defended the students, pointing out that the viral photo captured only a brief moment and did not represent any single nationality. One user stated, "Blaming them for standing in a queue is unfair and xenophobic. Focus on the rents and cost of living instead."
“This is ridiculous — students are struggling to survive, not cheat the system.”
The pantry at the University of Galway has become essential for many students amid Ireland's ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Reporting indicated that the pantry distributed nearly €500,000 worth of food last year, yet hundreds of students are still turned away weekly due to limited resources. The pantry's founder, Adam Mullins, described the situation as "crazy" and said some students might not be able to continue their studies without this support.
“The cost-of-living crisis is crazy and it massively impacts us [students],” said Adam Mullins, founder of the pantry.
In response to growing concerns, the Embassy of Ireland in India recently reiterated that Ireland remains "safe, inclusive, and welcoming." Statements confirmed that the Indian community in Ireland, now numbering over 100,000, plays a vital and highly valued role across various sectors.
Student union representatives have warned that food poverty is pushing some students to consider dropping out. Community feedback highlighted that the pantry is a crucial support system, with one law student stating she would have had to go hungry to pay rent without it.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.