Indian Doctoral Student Fatally Shot Near University Of Toronto

An Indian doctoral student, Shivank Avasthi, was killed in a shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Toronto Police responded to the scene in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area, where the victim was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead. The suspects fled before police arrived, and the campus was locked down during the investigation.
According to Hindustan Times, the Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep anguish over the death of Shivank Avasthi and confirmed that it is in close contact with the victim’s family, providing all necessary assistance in coordination with local authorities.
The report highlighted, “We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities.”
The article mentioned that this was Toronto’s 41st homicide of the year, and the second death of an Indian national in the city due to a crime within a matter of days.
"The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities," the Consulate General said in a statement.
The incident comes days after a 30-year-old Indian-origin woman, Himanshi Khurana, was found murdered in Toronto, prompting a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect known to the victim.
Toronto Police have not released further details about the suspects or the motive behind the shooting the news report said.
The Consulate General of India continues to monitor the situation and is working closely with Canadian authorities to ensure support for the families affected by these incidents the article added.
