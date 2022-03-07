Inflationary Fears: Rupee Hits Record New Low at Over 77 to US Dollar

High commodity prices as well as outflow of foreign funds from equity markets dragged Indian rupee to a new record low against the US Dollar.



Accordingly, rising prices of crude oil along with other commodities triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war had kept a weak pressure on the rupee.

The Ukraine crisis pushed Brent crude oil price to $130 a barrel on Monday, 7 March. Besides, the trend is expected to trigger an inflationary trend and ultimately a reversal in monetary policy.