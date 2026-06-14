Indian-Origin Man Gurbhej Singh Fatally Stabbed in Southall, London

A 26-year-old man of Indian origin, identified as Gurbhej Singh, was fatally stabbed in Southall, west London, in the early hours of Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a stabbing on North Road, near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane, shortly after midnight.

Two men were found injured at the scene. Singh was pronounced dead despite efforts by paramedics, while the other man, in his 30s, was treated at hospital and later discharged. Seven men were arrested on suspicion of murder; six were released without charge, and one was bailed pending further investigation.