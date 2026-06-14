Indian-Origin Man Gurbhej Singh Fatally Stabbed in Southall, London

A 26-year-old man of Indian origin, identified as Gurbhej Singh, was fatally stabbed in Southall, west London, in the early hours of Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a stabbing on North Road, near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane, shortly after midnight.
Two men were found injured at the scene. Singh was pronounced dead despite efforts by paramedics, while the other man, in his 30s, was treated at hospital and later discharged. Seven men were arrested on suspicion of murder; six were released without charge, and one was bailed pending further investigation.
According to Hindustan Times, the Metropolitan Police have urged witnesses and anyone with CCTV footage from the area to come forward. Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell from the Specialist Crime Command stated that Singh was believed to have been assaulted outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Wells Lane around 12:30 am.
As reported by The Indian Express, Southall is home to a large Indian and Sikh diaspora, and the incident has raised concerns within the community. The police investigation is ongoing, with officers gathering evidence, including CCTV footage, and appealing for information from the public to assist in the probe.
Police confirmed that support has been extended to Singh’s family during the investigation as coverage revealed. The motive behind the attack and the circumstances leading up to it have not yet been established by authorities.
A fundraiser has been set up on GoFundMe to assist with repatriation, documentation, and funeral costs for Singh. The campaign has raised over €11,000 from more than 700 donations, with a target of €16,000 as details emerged. Community members in both the UK and India have expressed concern and are closely following the developments.
Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell stated, “Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh's tragic death and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.”
Police have reiterated their appeal for witnesses, especially those with CCTV footage or who were present in the area at the time of the incident, to contact authorities. Ongoing updates indicate that the investigation remains active, with officers working to establish the full sequence of events.
Community leaders have highlighted the need for continued vigilance and support for the victim’s family as further information was released. The case has drawn attention to safety concerns for Indian-origin residents in the UK, particularly in areas with significant diaspora populations.
“I would urge anyone with CCTV covering the area – or who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police – to please come forward and speak to police,” said Detective Chief Inspector Foxwell.
Authorities continue to gather evidence and have asked the public to assist in the investigation as appeals continued. The police have not released further details regarding the suspects or the specific circumstances of the attack at this stage.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.