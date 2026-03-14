Indian LPG Tankers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Amid Crisis: Reports

Two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers have successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz after Iran granted them passage, following days of supply disruptions and diplomatic negotiations. The move is expected to provide some relief to India’s domestic LPG supply, which has faced pressure due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and resulting shipping delays.
According to Hindustan Times, Iranian authorities permitted two Indian-flagged LPG carriers to transit the Strait of Hormuz on 14 March 2026. This decision followed direct conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as discussions between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the passage of these vessels is expected to ease the cooking gas shortage reported in several regions of India. The Union Petroleum Ministry stated that domestic LPG production has increased by 30% since 5 March, with refineries working to strengthen supply chains and maintain regular deliveries to households, hospitals, and educational institutions.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the LPG crisis has led to disruptions in the hospitality sector, with many hotels and restaurants in states like Kerala and Karnataka experiencing closures or reduced operations. Authorities have urged consumers not to engage in panic booking or hoarding, and have taken action against black marketing of LPG cylinders in several regions.
As The Indian Express stated in an article, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, confirmed that efforts were underway to ensure the safe passage of India-bound fuel ships. He emphasised the friendly relations between the two countries and indicated that positive developments could be expected, saying, “We will try our best to remove the problems. I think you can expect good news in the near future.”
“We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests, we have a common fate,” Ambassador Fathali told reporters, highlighting the diplomatic cooperation that facilitated the tankers’ transit.
Further updates indicated that the Indian-flagged LPG carrier Shivalik, with a capacity exceeding 54,000 tonnes, crossed the Strait of Hormuz after departing Ras Laffan, Qatar. The vessel’s safe passage was confirmed by marine traffic monitoring services.
Government advisories have encouraged households to consider piped natural gas (PNG) connections where available, in order to reduce pressure on LPG supplies as coverage revealed. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also prioritised uninterrupted LPG supply to essential sectors, including hospitals and educational institutions.
Operational challenges remain, with delays in tanker arrivals still affecting commercial and household LPG distribution in some states as reporting indicated. Karnataka officials have stated that hotels may need to wait up to 10 days for commercial LPG cylinders, as available stocks are prioritised for critical institutions.
“Two carriers managed to arrive with supplies, while 10 to 12 carriers are currently held up at the Hormuz Strait. It will take considerable time for them to reach our shores,” said Karnataka’s food and civil supplies minister KH Muniyappa.
Digital solutions for LPG booking, such as WhatsApp-based services, have been promoted to streamline consumer access and reduce the need for in-person visits to distributors as analysis showed. These measures aim to address logistical challenges and improve transparency in the distribution process.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.