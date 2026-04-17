ICE Detains Indian-Origin Woman Who Spent 35 Years in US, Worked at A Court

Meenu Batra, a 53-year-old Indian-origin court interpreter, was detained by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Texas on 17 March 2026. Batra, who has lived in the US for over 35 years and is a single mother to four adult US citizens, was arrested at Harlingen International Airport while travelling for work. She remains in custody at the El Valle Detention Centre in Raymondville, Texas.
According to Hindustan Times, Batra alleges she was held for 24 hours without food or water and denied medication for several days following her arrest. She also stated that officers made her pose for photographs while handcuffed, which she described as humiliating and making her feel "treated like a criminal." Batra further reported falling ill with a respiratory infection and losing her voice within days of detention.
As reported by Scroll, Batra has worked as a court interpreter in Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu for more than two decades. She fled India 35 years ago after her parents were killed in communal violence and was granted "withholding of removal" status in 2000. This status allows her to work legally in the US but does not provide permanent residency or protection from deportation to a third country.
Batra’s attorney stated that her immigration status permits her to work as long as she does not leave the US or commit a crime. However, the US Department of Homeland Security described her as an "illegal alien" and clarified that "employment authorisation does not confer any type of legal status." The department confirmed that Batra has a final removal order issued in 2000 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal after due process. Legal filings indicate that the government has until 21 April to respond to a habeas petition filed by Batra’s lawyers.
Her son, who recently enlisted in the US army, has applied for parole on her behalf. "I've done a lot for my country... All I ask for my country to do for me is get my mom back," he told CBS News as family members described the impact of her detention.
"This made me feel humiliated and treated like a criminal," Batra said, describing her experience in ICE custody.
Her legal status prevents deportation to India but not to a third country, and authorities have not disclosed any intended destination. Officials have stated that she will remain in custody pending removal and will receive full due process. Batra’s lawyers argue that her detention violates due process and are seeking her release through federal court proceedings.
At the time of her arrest, Batra was stopped by plainclothes agents after clearing airport security. She stated in her sworn deposition that the agents did not display badges and questioned her immigration status. When informed of her deportation order, Batra explained her work authorisation under "withholding of removal," but was told, "That doesn’t mean you can be here forever." Coverage revealed that she complied with the officers’ instructions during the arrest.
Her attorney, Deepak Ahluwalia, stated that authorities have not disclosed any destination for her removal. Further analysis showed that Batra’s case highlights the complexities of US immigration law, particularly for individuals with "withholding of removal" status, who remain vulnerable to deportation despite long-term residence and work authorisation.
"It feels bizarre. I don’t know how else to put it. Here I am just staring at the wall wondering what exactly I’m doing here but also what is anybody doing here," Batra said, describing her time in detention.
Her lawyers continue to pursue legal remedies, and a federal court is expected to hear her petition, with the government required to respond by 21 April. Reporting indicated that Batra’s family and legal team are awaiting further developments in her case.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.