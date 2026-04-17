ICE Detains Indian-Origin Woman Who Spent 35 Years in US, Worked at A Court

Batra’s attorney stated that her immigration status permits her to work as long as she does not leave the US or commit a crime. However, the US Department of Homeland Security described her as an "illegal alien" and clarified that "employment authorisation does not confer any type of legal status." The department confirmed that Batra has a final removal order issued in 2000 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal after due process. Legal filings indicate that the government has until 21 April to respond to a habeas petition filed by Batra’s lawyers.