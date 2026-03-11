Indian Among Four Injured As Drones Fall Near Dubai Airport Amid Iran-US War

On 11 March 2026, two drones fell near Dubai International Airport, resulting in injuries to four individuals, including an Indian national. The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in West Asia, but air traffic at the airport continued to operate normally. The Dubai Media Office confirmed that the Indian national sustained moderate injuries, while two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national suffered minor injuries.
According to Hindustan Times, the drones reportedly fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport, and authorities stated that flight operations were not disrupted. The Dubai Media Office issued a statement confirming the nationalities and conditions of the injured, and emphasized that airport activities remained unaffected.
"Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) a short while ago, resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national. Air traffic is operating as normal," the Dubai Media Office stated.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the incident took place during what Iranian authorities described as the "most intense and heaviest operation" since the escalation of the Middle East conflict.
Coverage revealed that the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defence was actively intercepting missile and drone attacks in response to ongoing hostilities in the region. The incident near Dubai airport was part of a broader wave of drone and missile activity affecting several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar.
Authorities responded promptly following reports of the drone incident, and the UAE government assured the public of a six-month strategic reserve of essential goods to maintain stability amid the conflict. The Ministry of Economy and Tourism increased monitoring at retail outlets to ensure price stability and availability of goods.
Regional developments continued to impact security measures as details emerged, with drone attacks also reported near Baghdad airport in Iraq. The broader conflict has led to increased vigilance and precautionary measures across the Gulf region, affecting infrastructure and prompting temporary shutdowns of key facilities.
