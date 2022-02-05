India Rejects Call for Tax Benefits by Elon Musk's Tesla: Report

The Indian government has turned down a demand of tech billionaire Elon Musk's electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla for tax breaks to import electric cars, saying rules already allow bringing in partially-built vehicles and assembling them locally at a lower levy, Bloomberg reported on Friday, 4 February.



"We looked at whether the duties need to be re-jigged, but some domestic production is happening and some investments have come in with the current tariff structure," Vivek Johri, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), was quoted as saying in an interview with Bloomberg.



"So, it is clear that this is not a hindrance," Johri added.