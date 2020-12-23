Army Chief Visits Forward Posts Along LAC in Ladakh, Takes Stock

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday, 23 December, met troops deployed in harsh winter conditions at forward locations at the Line of Actual Control and reviewed the prevailing tense situation with China. General Naravane also reviewed troops preparedness at the forward location.

General Naravane reached Leh for a day visit to Fire and Fury Corps. From Leh, he went to forward locations deployed few metres away from Chinese troops at Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"He also visited Rechin La and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LAC," said a senior Indian Army officer.