Indian Air Force May Oversee NEET-UG Re-Test Paper Transport

The government is actively considering deploying the Indian Air Force to manage the logistics and transportation of NEET-UG 2026 re-test question papers. This move follows the cancellation of the original examination due to allegations of a paper leak.
The re-test is scheduled for 21 June 2026, and the proposal aims to enhance the security of the examination process by reducing the risk of leaks during paper transit.
According to The Hindu, a high-level meeting was convened at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and senior Indian Air Force officers.
The meeting focused on the practicalities of using IAF resources to securely transport question papers from printing presses to examination centres nationwide.
Officials have prepared a proposal to deploy the Indian Air Force for this task, with the final decision pending further consultation with the Prime Minister’s Office as coverage revealed.
The current system relies on the postal network, which involves multiple handling points and increases the risk of security breaches.
Sources indicated that the proposed mechanism would involve direct IAF oversight to minimise the number of individuals handling the papers and to strengthen security protocols during transportation, as analysis showed. The government intends to ensure that the question papers reach examination centres without any unauthorised access or tampering.
“IAF will discuss the practical details with officials concerned with the examination to execute the plan if it gets approval from the Ministry,” an official stated.
The NEET-UG 2026 examination, originally held on 3 May for over 22 lakh candidates, was cancelled by the National Testing Agency on 12 May after allegations of an organised paper leak and suspected insider involvement as reporting indicated. The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the case, with multiple arrests made across several states.
During the ongoing investigation, authorities have emphasised the need for robust security measures to prevent further breaches as details emerged. The involvement of the Indian Air Force is seen as a significant step towards restoring confidence in the examination process and ensuring the integrity of the re-test.
“The proposed IAF-backed mechanism aims to minimise the risk of leaks and strengthen security protocols,” a senior official explained.
While the final decision is still pending, the government’s consideration of the Indian Air Force’s logistical capabilities reflects the seriousness with which it is addressing the security concerns surrounding the NEET-UG re-test as further updates confirmed. The outcome of these deliberations is expected to be announced after consultations with all relevant authorities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.