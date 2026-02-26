India’s Young Adults Rank 60th in Global Mental Health Report

India’s young adults, aged 18 to 34, have been ranked 60th in mental health and well-being among 84 countries, according to the Global Mind Health 2025 report.
The Mind Health Quotient (MHQ) score for this group stands at 33. In contrast, Indians aged 55 and above have a score of 96, placing them at 49th globally and closer to functional mental health norms.
The findings are based on responses from over 78,000 internet-enabled, literate individuals in India.
As reported by The Indian Express, the study is part of Sapien Labs’ Global Mind Project, which surveyed more than a million people worldwide. Researchers emphasise that the results indicate a structural, multi-year generational shift rather than a temporary effect from the COVID-19 pandemic or other recent events.
Analysis showed that the decline in mental health among India’s youth is not limited to increased anxiety or depression diagnoses. Instead, it reflects a broader reduction in core mental functioning, including emotional regulation, focus, relationship stability, and stress recovery. These changes are seen as fundamental shifts in how younger generations navigate life’s challenges.
According to coverage revealed, challenges for young adults in India include maintaining employment and managing relationships with friends and family. The MHQ score was derived from mapping emotional, social, cognitive, and physical capacities essential for thriving in life, work, and relationships.
“What we are seeing globally — and in India — is a decline in core mental functioning among younger adults: the ability to regulate emotions, maintain focus, build stable relationships and recover from stress. This represents a fundamental shift in how younger generations are able to navigate life,” said Tara Thiagarajan, founder and chief scientist at Sapien Labs.
Further findings indicated that India ranks 28th on family closeness for both age groups. Ultra-processed food consumption is 44% among the 18–34 age group, compared to 11% for those 55 and above. The average age of first smartphone exposure in India is 16.5 years, with the report noting that this age is decreasing in younger cohorts as details emerged.
Family bonds and spirituality, identified as protective cultural elements, remain relatively strong in India but are in decline among younger generations. Only 64 percent of the 18–34 group report being close to their families, compared to 78 percent of those above 55. The report also highlights that youth vulnerability in India mirrors global patterns, with structural forces affecting younger generations across modern, internet-enabled, and literate populations following reports.
“MHQ is linearly related to productivity. So, declines mean that there will be a substantial impact on economic activity. Second, the sub-measure of Social Self is negatively correlated with rates of violent crime. This metric is falling most steeply across generations and, therefore, predicts rising rates of violent crime worldwide,” Thiagarajan explained.
Researchers attribute these shifts to factors such as increased exposure to neurotoxins in food, earlier and more frequent use of smartphones, and reduced parental interaction. The report notes that these aspects of the modern world are not aligned with human biological needs, potentially degrading the capacity for emotional and cognitive regulation as analysis showed.
Physical activity and time spent in nature were not covered in the report, but the findings suggest that the generational decline in mental well-being among India’s youth is part of a broader global trend, with implications for productivity and social stability according to findings.
