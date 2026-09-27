UNGA 2026: India Defends Its Indus Waters Treaty Stand, Calls for UN Reform

According to Hindustan Times, Jaishankar stated that the world is witnessing the “weaponisation of everything,” including finance, supply chains, and technology.

He described the situation as a “4F crisis” affecting food, fuel, fertiliser, and finance, particularly for the Global South. He warned that the world was “living on the edge of an abyss” and called for strengthening stability, security, and predictability to ensure peace.

As reported by The Hindu, Jaishankar directly addressed Pakistan’s accusations, stating that arguments by a “serial practitioner of terrorism” would not stand.

He emphasised that India would exercise its right to defend itself against terrorism and asserted that “friendship and goodwill cannot coexist with terrorism.” He also responded to claims about the Indus Waters Treaty, clarifying India’s position and reiterating that understandings premised on terrorism would be called into question.

Coverage revealed that Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Lavrov stated at the UNGA that reforms should not result in additional seats for Western nations, but should instead broaden representation for Asia, Africa, and Latin America. He specifically named India and Brazil as candidates for permanent membership, emphasising the need for a more inclusive and geographically balanced global architecture.