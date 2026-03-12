India Joins 130 Nations to Support UN Resolution Condemning Iran Attacks on Gulf

India, along with more than 130 countries, co-sponsored a United Nations Security Council resolution on 12 March 2026 condemning Iran’s attacks against Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations and Jordan. The resolution demanded an immediate halt to all attacks by Iran, denounced threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, and reaffirmed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of affected states. The Security Council adopted the resolution with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions.
According to Deccan Herald, the resolution was led by Bahrain and co-sponsored by India and over 130 other nations, including Australia, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
The resolution condemned in the “strongest terms” the attacks by Iran on Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, determining these acts as breaches of international law and serious threats to international peace and security.
As reported by The Hindu, the Security Council’s resolution specifically demanded the immediate cessation of all attacks by Iran and condemned any actions or threats aimed at closing or obstructing international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The resolution also expressed solidarity with the affected countries and their populations, highlighting the targeting of civilian objects and resulting casualties.
As highlighted by Siasat, the resolution reaffirmed the importance of respecting navigational rights and freedoms for merchant and commercial vessels, particularly in critical maritime routes. It called upon Iran to comply fully with its obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, especially regarding the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure during armed conflict.
The Security Council’s action followed a series of attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf region. Official statements from India’s Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that targeting commercial shipping and endangering civilian crew members must be avoided, and that freedom of navigation and commerce should be protected.
“India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.
Further coverage revealed that recent attacks included the targeting of a Thai-flagged vessel bound for India, resulting in missing crew members and a fire onboard. The incident underscored the increasing risks to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil supplies.
India’s position at the United Nations was consistent with its broader diplomatic efforts to support peace and stability in the region. Analysis showed that India joined nearly 30 other troop-contributing countries to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in expressing alarm at the escalation of hostilities and condemning actions that threaten international peacekeepers and civilians.
The Security Council’s resolution also addressed Iran’s threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about a fifth of the world’s oil trade. Reporting indicated that these threats and attacks have contributed to a surge in global oil prices and heightened concerns over energy security.
“The resolution demanded immediate cessation of all attacks by Iran against the GCC countries and Jordan and that Tehran ‘immediately and unconditionally’ cease from any provocation or threats to neighbouring states, including the use of proxies,” the Security Council document stated.
In response to the resolution, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations described the Council’s action as “unjust and unlawful,” arguing that it disregarded established principles of international law. However, further developments showed that the international community remained firm in its condemnation of attacks on civilian and commercial targets, emphasizing the need for adherence to international norms.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.