India Summons Russian Envoy After 4 Indians Killed in Attack Off Ukraine Coast

On 21 July 2026, India summoned Russia’s Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi to register a strong protest following the deaths of four Indian seafarers in a missile attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine. The incident occurred when the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MV Golden Leo was struck by missiles as it departed from the port of Odesa. The attack resulted in four Indian fatalities and left one Indian crew member critically injured.