India Successfully Test-Fires New Version of Brahmos Missile

This flight test was monitored by all the sensors of the range instrumentation, including telemetry, radar, and electro-optical tracking systems deployed across the eastern coast and the down range ships.



Brahmos Aerospace, the joint venture between India's DRDO and Russia's NPOM, has been continuously upgrading the powerful, highly versatile BrahMos to increase its effectiveness and lethality against sea and land targets.



Brahmos is the potent missile weapon system already inducted into the armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the Brahmos, DRDO teams, and industry for the successful flight test.



G Satheesh Reddy, chairperson of the DRDO, appreciated the scientists and engineers for continuously putting efforts to maximise the weapon systems efficiency and more focus on indigenous content.



Director General Brahmos Atul D Rane congratulated the joint teams of NPOM Russia and DRDO teams involved in the test.