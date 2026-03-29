India Sends 38,000 Metric Tonnes of Fuel to Support Sri Lanka Amid Energy Crisis

India has dispatched an emergency shipment of 38,000 metric tonnes of petroleum products to Sri Lanka following acute fuel shortages in the island nation.
The shipment, which arrived in Colombo on 28 March 2026, includes 20,000 metric tonnes of diesel and 18,000 metric tonnes of petrol.
The delivery comes after Sri Lanka’s regular suppliers invoked force majeure due to disruptions in the Middle East, leading to supply shortfalls and long queues at fuel stations.
According to The Indian Express, the Indian High Commission in Colombo confirmed the arrival of the shipment and stated that the fuel was provided through Lanka IOC, the local subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation.
The supply was arranged after Sri Lanka’s contracts with Middle Eastern and Singaporean suppliers could not be fulfilled due to vessel unavailability and ongoing conflict in the region.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the regional fuel crisis has also affected India’s own LPG imports, with several tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz under special permissions from Iran.
The disruptions have led to increased fuel prices and supply concerns across South Asia, prompting governments to consider alternative supply routes and contingency measures.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured state leaders that essential supplies, including fuel and LPG, would remain uninterrupted despite the evolving situation in West Asia.
The assurance followed a high-level meeting with chief ministers, where the government emphasised the availability of adequate stocks and urged the public not to heed rumours about shortages.
Diplomatic engagement between India and Sri Lanka intensified in the days leading up to the shipment.
Following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, both leaders reviewed progress on energy cooperation and regional security.
The Ministry of External Affairs stated that India remains committed to supporting neighbouring countries’ energy needs while balancing its own requirements and refining capacity.
“Government of India, through Lanka IOC, has extended support to Sri Lanka for maintaining continuity of fuel supply,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo stated.
In addition to Sri Lanka, India has received requests for oil supplies from Bangladesh and the Maldives. Officials indicated that these requests are under consideration, with India evaluating its ability to assist neighbouring countries amid ongoing supply constraints.
Regional fuel shortages have led to visible impacts on daily life and business operations. Reporting indicated that rising cooking fuel prices have forced small vendors in Indian cities to close, while some state governments are planning to phase out LPG cylinders in favour of piped natural gas where available.
India’s response to Sri Lanka’s crisis is reminiscent of its assistance during the 2022 economic emergency, when it provided approximately US$4 billion in relief through loans, grants, and currency swaps. Coverage revealed that the current shipment is expected to fuel between 800,000 and 1 million vehicles, offering temporary relief as Sri Lanka seeks to stabilise its energy supplies.
“We reaffirmed our commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after his conversation with President Dissanayake.
India’s ongoing efforts to maintain regional energy security continue as the situation in the Middle East evolves. As details emerged, authorities reiterated that measures are in place to ensure the steady flow of essential commodities, both domestically and to neighbouring countries in need.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.