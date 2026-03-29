India Sends 38,000 Metric Tonnes of Fuel to Support Sri Lanka Amid Energy Crisis

India has dispatched an emergency shipment of 38,000 metric tonnes of petroleum products to Sri Lanka following acute fuel shortages in the island nation.

The shipment, which arrived in Colombo on 28 March 2026, includes 20,000 metric tonnes of diesel and 18,000 metric tonnes of petrol.

The delivery comes after Sri Lanka’s regular suppliers invoked force majeure due to disruptions in the Middle East, leading to supply shortfalls and long queues at fuel stations.