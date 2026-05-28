India Sends Aid To Congo Amid Ebola Outbreak, Monitors Domestic Cases

India has dispatched emergency pharmaceutical supplies to support the response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed receipt of the consignment in Uganda, intended for deployment in affected communities in eastern DR Congo. Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man from DR Congo who arrived in India earlier this month has been admitted to an isolation ward in Ahmedabad for Ebola testing. His blood samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and contact tracing is underway.