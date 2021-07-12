India's June Retail Inflation Eases Sequentially, But Still Over 6%

Region wise, the CPI Urban rose to 6.37 percent last month from 5.91 percent in May, and the CPI Rural climbed to 6.16 percent in June from 6.55 percent in May.



As per the NSO data, the Consumer Food Price Index increased to 5.15 percent last month from 5.01 percent in May.

The CFPI readings measure the changes in retail prices of food products.