Jaishankar, Poland Deputy PM Spar Over Pakistan, Russian Oil

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in New Delhi on 19 January 2026. The meeting addressed India’s concerns over Poland’s engagement with Pakistan, the issue of terrorism in the region, and the “selective targeting” of India for its Russian oil imports. Both sides also discussed bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation in various sectors.
According to Scroll, Jaishankar described the selective targeting of India for purchasing Russian oil as “unfair and unjustified” and urged Poland to adopt “zero tolerance for terrorism” without supporting terrorist infrastructure in India’s neighbourhood.
Sikorski’s October 2025 visit to Pakistan, where he met the country’s leadership, was also referenced during the talks.
As reported by Financial Express, Jaishankar’s televised remarks included a direct appeal to Poland not to “help fuel terror infrastructure” in the region. Sikorski responded by agreeing on the need to counter transnational terrorism, citing Poland’s own experiences with attempted state terrorism. He also acknowledged the unfairness of selective targeting by tariffs and expressed hope for continued India-EU engagement.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the meeting saw both ministers openly air differences over Pakistan and Russia. The talks took place amid broader geopolitical tensions, including U.S. tariffs and ongoing discussions about India’s participation in military exercises with Russia and Belarus.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Jaishankar reiterated India’s disappointment at being singled out by the U.S. with tariffs for buying Russian oil. He also flagged Sikorski’s outreach to Pakistan and the inclusion of the Kashmir issue in a joint statement between Poland and Pakistan. The ministers reviewed the bilateral Action Plan 2024-28, focusing on trade, investment, defence, and technology cooperation.
“Poland should display zero-tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood,” Jaishankar stated during the meeting.
Coverage revealed that Jaishankar’s remarks were a response to the mention of Kashmir and terrorism in a joint statement issued by Poland and Pakistan after Sikorski’s visit to Islamabad. The statement called for peaceful solutions to regional conflicts and condemned all forms of terrorism, which India viewed as a sensitive issue.
The exchange of views was described as “frank” following discussions on India’s participation in Russian military exercises and Poland’s concerns about regional security. Both sides acknowledged the importance of dialogue and cooperation to address security challenges in South Asia.
India’s economic ties with Poland were also highlighted, with bilateral trade reaching $7 billion and Indian investments surpassing $3 billion as discussions continued on expanding cooperation in clean technologies, digital innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.