India has dispatched two C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying a specialised army field hospital, over 35 tonnes of relief supplies, and a 41-member medical team to Venezuela following devastating earthquakes that killed over 900 people and left thousands missing. The operation, named Amistad, aims to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, and essential supplies to those affected by the disaster.
According to The Indian Express, the Indian Army’s 60 Para Field Hospital team departed from Hindon Air Force Station, equipped with advanced medical modules known as BHISHM Cubes. These portable units are designed for rapid deployment and can deliver advanced trauma care, emergency surgeries, and intensive care support for up to 200 patients.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Operation Amistad includes not only medical teams but also National Disaster Response Force personnel to assist in search and rescue operations. The relief package contains medicines, medical equipment, and two BHISHM Cubes, reflecting India’s commitment to supporting Venezuela during this crisis.
International support has been significant as coverage revealed, with aid arriving from countries including China, Brazil, Iran, and several European nations. Over 1,000 emergency responders from 25 international teams are participating in ongoing rescue and relief efforts across Venezuela.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the relief flights carried more than 35 tonnes of supplies, including medicines and modular hospitals, to support the Venezuelan government and people following updates from United Nations officials. The UN has reported that more than 50,000 people remain missing, and the death toll continues to rise as search operations proceed.
“The dispatch of the medical contingent under Operation Amistad reflects India’s enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and its readiness to extend timely support to friendly nations in times of crisis,” the Indian Army stated.
Efforts by Indian teams are part of a broader international mobilisation, with rescue teams from Spain, Switzerland, Mexico, and other countries already on the ground as reporting indicated. The United States has also lifted some sanctions on Venezuela to facilitate relief operations and has sent disaster response teams and financial aid.
India’s relief operation was launched after Venezuelan authorities declared a state of emergency due to the scale of destruction, with the La Guaira region near Caracas identified as the hardest hit according to recent analysis. The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck within a minute of each other, causing widespread building collapses and infrastructure damage.
India’s rapid response and the deployment of advanced medical facilities have been recognised as a significant contribution to the international relief effort at the end of several updates. The operation underscores India’s role in global humanitarian missions and its bilateral ties with Venezuela during times of crisis.
“India is committed to support the Government and people of Venezuela in this difficult time,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.