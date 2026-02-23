India Identified As Major Contributor To Global Pesticide Toxicity: Study

India is one of four countries responsible for almost 70 percent of the world’s total applied toxicity from pesticides, according to a recent international study.
The research, which analysed data from 2013 to 2019, found that pesticide use in India has increased in both volume and toxicity, impacting biodiversity and human health.
The study assessed over 600 pesticides across 65 countries, highlighting significant collateral damage to non-target species.
According to The Hindu, China, Brazil, the United States, and India are the largest contributors to global Total Applied Toxicity (TAT). The study revealed that these countries’ agricultural practices, particularly in crops such as fruits, vegetables, maize, soybean, rice, and other cereals, have led to a marked increase in pesticide toxicity.
The findings indicate that terrestrial arthropods, soil organisms, and fish are among the most affected non-target species.
Researchers found that toxicity levels rose in India during the study period, with sub-Saharan Africa, parts of the Indian subcontinent, and southern Australia also experiencing significant increases.
The study attributes the rise in TAT to both higher volumes of pesticide use and the adoption of more toxic chemical formulations.
Only Chile was identified as being on track to meet the United Nations’ 2030 target of reducing pesticide risk by 50 percent.
To estimate national TAT, scientists considered annual pesticide usage in agriculture and the toxicity to various non-target species, including pollinators, aquatic plants, invertebrates, and terrestrial vertebrates.
The research highlighted that terrestrial arthropods were the most impacted group, followed by soil organisms and fish.
The study’s authors emphasised the importance of these species for biodiversity, agroecology, and economic stability, warning that increasing TAT trends threaten global efforts to reduce pesticide risk.
“The increasing global TAT trends pose a challenge to achieving the UN pesticide risk reduction target and demonstrate the presence of threats to biodiversity globally,” the study stated.
Midway through the study period, coverage revealed that India continues to use at least 66 pesticides banned in other countries. For example, paraquat, which is prohibited in Europe, remains in use in India. Experts have called India’s Insecticides Act of 1968 outdated, noting that pesticide use, misuse, and overuse have evolved, with chemicals now found in household products, stored grains, and even temple offerings.
India’s forthcoming Pesticides Management Bill 2025 aims to address these issues by promoting less toxic, biologically based pesticides and incorporating traditional knowledge.
However, analysis showed that experts remain concerned about the bill’s effectiveness, warning that without comprehensive reforms and expert input, the legislation may not sufficiently reduce risks to people and the environment.
Calls for action include a shift towards organic agriculture and improved national reporting on pesticide use.
The study’s co-author, Jakob Wolfram, stressed the need for countries to provide annual data on pesticide usage by active ingredient, enabling real-time tracking of progress towards international targets. The researchers concluded that substantial changes in policy and practice are required globally to meet the United Nations’ pesticide risk reduction goals.
“Substantial actions, combining shifts to less-toxic pesticides, increased adoption of organic agriculture, and also provision of national pesticide use data, will be required globally to approach the United Nations’ target,” the study recommended.
At the end of the study period, reporting indicated that only Chile is projected to meet the UN’s 2030 target, while India and other major contributors must implement significant reforms to reduce their environmental and health impacts from pesticide use.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.