India Joins US-Led Pax Silica Alliance for AI and Supply Chain Security

India formally joined the US-led Pax Silica alliance on 20 February 2026, signing an agreement during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The coalition aims to build resilient supply chains for critical minerals, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence technologies. The signing ceremony was attended by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and US Envoy Sergio Gor, marking a significant step in India’s engagement with global technology and economic security initiatives.
According to The Hindu, the Pax Silica initiative was launched in December 2025 to establish a secure, innovation-driven supply chain for critical minerals and AI. The declaration outlines a shared vision for deep economic and technological cooperation, with member nations including Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.
As reported by The Indian Express, the coalition was created to counteract coercive dependencies in global manufacturing, particularly those linked to China’s dominance. The initiative seeks to ensure that key technologies remain safe, reliable, and free from undue influence, while fostering mutual prosperity and security among partner countries.
India’s participation in the alliance was confirmed at the AI Impact Summit, where US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and other senior officials were present as coverage revealed. The event also saw the announcement of the New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments, a voluntary framework adopted by leading global and Indian AI companies to promote inclusive and shared AI development.
The Pax Silica declaration emphasises the importance of trustworthy AI systems and robust supply chains for long-term economic security. The agreement states, “We recognise that a reliable supply chain is indispensable to our mutual economic security. We also recognise that artificial intelligence (AI) represents a transformative force for our long-term prosperity and that trustworthy systems are essential to safeguarding our mutual security and prosperity.” Analysis showed that the coalition’s objectives include advancing technological progress and economic security for all member nations.
“Pax Silica is a declaration that future belongs to those who build and when free people join forces,” said US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg during the signing ceremony.
India’s entry into Pax Silica is expected to strengthen cooperation in emerging technology sectors, particularly artificial intelligence and semiconductors. The alliance will focus on protecting sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure from undue access or control by countries of concern as reporting indicated. The initiative also aims to build trusted technology ecosystems, including ICT systems, fibre-optic networks, data centres, and foundational AI models.
India’s inclusion follows a period of diplomatic engagement and the resolution of trade-related tensions between India and the United States. The framework for an Indo-US trade deal has been agreed upon, and the presence of top American CEOs at the AI summit, such as Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman, underscores India’s growing significance in the global AI and semiconductor landscape as details emerged.
The coalition’s signatories have committed to exploring flagship projects across the technology stack, including advanced manufacturing, logistics, mineral processing, and energy. The alliance is described as an “economic security coalition built for the AI age,” organised around silicon, minerals, and energy as shared strategic assets according to statements from officials familiar with the matter.
“We believe that economic value and growth will flow through and across all levels of the global AI supply chain, driving historic opportunity and demand for energy, critical minerals, manufacturing, technological hardware, infrastructure, and new markets not yet invented,” the Pax Silica declaration states.
The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi provided a platform for India to showcase its technological readiness and leadership in digital infrastructure. The summit also facilitated discussions on governance and investment in AI, with major technology firms announcing new projects and partnerships as coverage revealed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.