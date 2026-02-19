India Joins Coalition of 100 Countries To Condemn Israel's Actions in West Bank

India has formally joined a coalition of more than 100 countries and international organisations in criticising Israel’s recent unilateral measures in the West Bank. The joint statement, issued ahead of a key United Nations meeting, condemns Israel’s expansion of its presence in the territory and calls for the reversal of actions deemed illegal under international law. India’s decision marks a shift from its earlier position, as it had not signed the original statement released by a smaller group of countries.
According to Deccan Herald, India’s endorsement aligns it with a broad coalition that includes the League of Arab States, the European Union, BRICS founder members, and its Quad partners. The joint statement asserts that Israel’s measures to expand its presence in the West Bank are illegal and must be reversed, emphasising opposition to any form of annexation.
As reported by The Hindu, the statement was read out by the Palestinian Ambassador to the UN and was co-signed by diplomats from dozens of countries. The document specifically condemns actions that alter the demographic composition, character, and status of Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, and states that such measures violate international law and undermine peace efforts.
Coverage revealed that India had initially refrained from joining the original group of 85 countries that announced the statement but later added its name, joining other significant states in the coalition. The statement was issued just before a UN meeting and a U.S.-led Board of Peace discussion in Washington.
The joint statement reiterates that Israeli measures altering the demographic composition of the Palestinian territories undermine ongoing peace efforts and jeopardise the prospect of a negotiated settlement. It references the 19 July 2024 Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice, which calls on states to support the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to counter illegal settlement policies as analysis showed.
“We strongly condemn unilateral Israeli decisions and measures aimed at expanding Israel’s unlawful presence in the West Bank. Such decisions are contrary to Israel’s obligations under international law and must be immediately reversed,” the joint statement declared.
Diplomatic sources noted that the statement also warns against policies and threats of forcible displacement and annexation, urging Israel to halt actions that could permanently alter the status of the territories. The signatories emphasise that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through frameworks established under international law and United Nations resolutions, including the principle of land for peace and the Arab Peace Initiative as reporting indicated.
India’s decision to join the statement was met with varied reactions from diplomats and analysts. Some former officials expressed concern over India’s earlier reluctance, while others highlighted the significance of India’s eventual endorsement. The statement concludes that ending the Israeli occupation that began in 1967 and implementing a two-state solution, with independent and sovereign states of Palestine and Israel living side by side within secure and recognised borders, remains the only path to regional security and stability as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.