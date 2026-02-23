India Advises Citizens to Leave Iran Amid Rising Tensions With US

India has issued a fresh advisory urging all its citizens currently in Iran to leave the country immediately by any available means of transport. The advisory comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, with fears of military escalation in the region. The Indian Embassy in Tehran has also provided emergency contact numbers and requested all nationals to keep their travel documents ready and register with the embassy for assistance.
According to Hindustan Times, the advisory was issued on 23 February 2026 and reiterates earlier warnings from January. It specifically asks Indian students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists to leave Iran using commercial flights or any other available means. The embassy has also asked families in India to register relatives in Iran if internet disruptions prevent direct registration.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the advisory follows a period of escalating diplomatic and military tensions between Iran and the United States. The US has increased its military presence in the Middle East, and both sides have issued strong statements regarding potential retaliation and the ongoing nuclear negotiations. The next round of nuclear talks is scheduled for 26 February in Geneva.
Coverage revealed that Iran’s foreign minister has warned of retaliation against US interests in West Asia if attacked, while still expressing hope for a diplomatic resolution. The Indian government’s advisory is seen as a precautionary measure in light of these developments and the risk of conflict in the region.
“The 14 January 2026 Advisory is hereby reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOS should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments,” the advisory stated.
In the middle of these tensions, analysis showed that the risk of a US–Iran conflict is a significant concern for India’s economy, particularly due to its dependence on crude oil imports. Any escalation could impact inflation, the rupee, and corporate margins, overshadowing recent positive developments in trade tariffs.
India’s advisories have also emphasized the importance of keeping immigration and travel documents ready and maintaining contact with the embassy. Reporting indicated that emergency helpline numbers have been issued for Indian nationals in Iran, and registration links have been provided for both those in Iran and their families in India.
At the end of recent updates, market observers noted that geopolitical uncertainty, especially involving Iran and the US, remains a key factor influencing foreign investor sentiment in India. Experts have highlighted that while India’s economic fundamentals remain strong, any military escalation could have immediate repercussions for markets and trade flows.
“Having lost in the Supreme Court, US President Trump is also capable of doing something on the Iran front just to divert attention. If that happens, the geopolitical situation will become very tricky. Both the countries, the US and Iran, are unpredictable,” an expert was quoted as saying.
In summary, recent developments have prompted India to take precautionary measures for its citizens in Iran, reflecting the seriousness of the current geopolitical climate and its potential impact on Indian interests.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.