India Issues Advisory After Vessel With Indians Hit At Odesa Port In Ukraine

A commercial vessel carrying Indian nationals was struck at the port of Odesa in Ukraine amid ongoing hostilities in the Black Sea region. The incident resulted in casualties among the crew, with at least five Indian nationals reported killed since April 2026 in similar attacks. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an urgent advisory for Indian citizens working on or considering employment aboard vessels operating in or transiting the Black Sea, citing heightened security risks.
According to The Indian Express, the MEA’s advisory specifically warns Indian seafarers to carefully evaluate the risks before accepting assignments in the Black Sea region. The advisory highlights an increase in missile and drone attacks on merchant vessels since April 2026, resulting in the deaths of Indian nationals. The ministry urges seafarers to obtain comprehensive information about vessel routes, ports of call, security arrangements, and emergency procedures before joining any ship in the area.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the MEA has also advised Indian nationals to keep their families informed about their travel plans and to maintain regular communication while at sea. The advisory instructs seafarers to monitor and comply with guidance from the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) and other Indian authorities, as well as safety instructions from vessel operators and maritime authorities.
Recent updates indicate that the security situation in the Black Sea and surrounding maritime areas remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict. The MEA’s advisory follows a series of attacks on commercial vessels, including the incident at Odesa port, which have disrupted shipping and endangered crew members. The ministry has provided emergency helpline numbers for Indian missions in Russia and Ukraine for those requiring consular assistance.
"Since April 2026, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents on commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the tragic loss of 5 Indian lives," the MEA stated in its advisory.
In the context of the broader conflict, coverage revealed that Ukrainian and Russian forces have intensified strikes in the region, with civilian and commercial targets increasingly at risk. Ukrainian officials reported that a cargo ship carrying corn was struck as it departed Odesa, leading to a fire and the rescue of several crew members, while two remained missing. The United Nations has warned of rising civilian casualties in the ongoing war.
Further analysis showed that the escalation of attacks on maritime assets is part of a broader pattern of hostilities affecting the Black Sea and adjacent regions. The MEA’s advisory is part of India’s ongoing efforts to protect its nationals amid these heightened risks, urging all Indian seafarers to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant while operating in conflict-affected waters.
"The security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict, with commercial vessels facing significant threats while operating in the region," the MEA advisory emphasized.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.