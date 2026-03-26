India’s Iron Ore Imports Set to Hit Seven-Year High

India’s iron ore imports are expected to reach between 12 million and 14 million metric tons in the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026, more than doubling from the previous year.

This surge is attributed to a shortage of high-grade ore and increased demand from major steel producersAccording to The Hindu, JSW Steel has played a significant role in driving these imports, sourcing iron ore for its mills in western and southern India.

The projected import volume would mark the highest level in seven years.