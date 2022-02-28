India Extends Ban on International Commercial Flights Till 'Further Orders'

Last month, the civil aviation regulator, had extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till 28 February 2022.



In late 2021, India had announced plans to allow resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from 15 December 2021 with certain conditions. However, the plan was postponed due to the emergence of third COVID-19 wave globally.



India had banned the operation of international flights on 23 March 2020 to contain and control the spread of COVID-19.



Flight restrictions, however, were later eased under air bubble arrangement with certain countries.