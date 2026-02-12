India Clears Proposal to Acquire 114 Rafale Fighter Jets from France

The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved a proposal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from France. This decision follows recent deliberations within the Ministry of Defence and comes as the Indian Air Force seeks to strengthen its combat capabilities with new multi-role fighter aircraft. The acquisition is part of a broader effort to modernise India’s air fleet and address current squadron shortages.
According to The Indian Express, the Defence Acquisition Council’s approval includes not only the Rafale jets but also additional maritime surveillance aircraft. The council’s decision is a significant step in India’s ongoing defence procurement process, with the Rafale deal expected to enhance the Indian Air Force’s operational readiness and technological edge.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, stated that the Indian Air Force is looking forward to inducting new multi-role fighter aircraft, with Rafale among the leading contenders. He emphasised that while a final decision is pending, the IAF is eager to add newer generation aircraft to its inventory as soon as possible.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Air Marshal Kapoor described the Rafale as the “hero” of Operation Sindoor, underscoring its performance during recent military operations. He reiterated the IAF’s intent to induct more multi-role fighter aircraft, with Rafale being a prominent option under consideration. The Ministry of Defence is also working on guidelines for defence personnel publishing books, reflecting a broader focus on operational security and transparency.
Coverage revealed that the upcoming Vayu Shakti exercise at Pokhran will feature Rafale, Su-30MKI, and Tejas aircraft, demonstrating the IAF’s full spectrum of combat and firepower capabilities. The exercise will highlight the success of Operation Sindoor and showcase the IAF’s ability to deliver decisive effects with indigenous and imported platforms.
“Rafale was definitely the hero during Operation Sindoor, among other heroes. The Indian Air Force is looking forward to inducting more MRFA, which is going to be Rafale or any other aircraft under deliberations. A concrete decision has yet to be taken,” Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor said.
Reporting indicated that the Indian Air Force will also demonstrate Rafale jets during the inauguration of a new highway airstrip in Assam, further underlining the aircraft’s operational significance. The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will include an aerial display featuring Rafale and other fighter jets, reflecting the strategic importance of rapid deployment capabilities in the region.
The IAF’s focus on Rafale and other advanced platforms is part of a broader strategy to maintain airspace dominance and enhance multi-domain operational capabilities as details emerged from official briefings. The planned acquisition and upcoming exercises are expected to reinforce India’s commitment to modernising its air force and ensuring national security.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.