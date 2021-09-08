India Approves Procurement of 56 Transport Aircraft for IAF From Airbus Defence

The Indian government on Wednesday, 8 September, approved the procurement of 56 transport aircraft from the Airbus Defence and Space SA, of which 16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain, while the remaining 40 will be manufactured in India.

These 56 C-295MW transport aircraft of Airbus will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The C-295MW aircraft is a transport aircraft of five to 10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology. The aircraft has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo.