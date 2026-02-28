India Issues Advisory for Nationals After Israel–US Strikes on Iran

Amid escalating military tensions between Israel and Iran, the Indian government has issued an advisory for its nationals residing in Iran.
According to Deccan Herald, the advisory specifically instructs Indian nationals in Iran to avoid all non-essential travel and to stay updated with official announcements and emergency alerts.
The move comes as regional security deteriorates following reported strikes and heightened military activity, with airspace closures and disruptions to communication services in parts of Iran.
The Indian embassy has also provided contact details for assistance and is closely monitoring the situation to provide timely updates to its citizens.
As reported by Financial Express, the advisory follows a series of missile strikes by Israel on Iran, and a state of emergency declared in Israel. Indian nationals are advised to remain in close proximity to designated shelters and to familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work.
The embassy has emphasised the importance of adhering to local authorities’ instructions for personal safety.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the advisory is part of a broader response by several countries to the deteriorating security environment in West Asia.
The Indian government’s communication aligns with similar advisories issued by other nations, including the United States and China, urging their citizens to evacuate or exercise heightened caution in Iran and neighbouring countries.
“In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times,” the advisory stated.
Regional developments have prompted additional measures, with China also urging its citizens to evacuate from Iran as soon as possible.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry cited a significant rise in security risks and offered assistance for evacuation via commercial flights or overland routes. This reflects a growing international consensus on the seriousness of the situation.
Escalating tensions have led to the closure of airspace in both Iran and Israel, and recent analysis showed that the region is witnessing a historic level of military buildup.
The United States has deployed carrier groups near Iran, and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis have so far yielded limited results.
Mobile services and internet connectivity have been disrupted in parts of Tehran, as coverage revealed, further complicating communication for foreign nationals. The Indian embassy has reiterated its commitment to providing support and updates as the situation evolves.
“All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work,” the advisory added.
The Indian government continues to coordinate with local authorities and international partners to ensure the safety of its citizens in Iran.
Regional experts have noted that tensions in the Indian Ocean and West Asia could have broader implications for security and stability, with multiple countries reassessing their diplomatic and evacuation strategies in response to the evolving crisis.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.